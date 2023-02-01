Aug. 20, 1935—Jan. 30, 2023

RIDGEWAY—John F. McSherry, age 87, of Ridgeway, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, after an extended illness at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg.

John was born on August 20, 1935, in Dodgeville, to his parents John C. and Nora (Davis) McSherry. He attended Ridgeway Grade School and Edgewood High School in Madison.

John met his wife Sally when they both worked at the Capitol Theater in Madison as teenagers. They were married on October 9, 1954, and shared 67 years of marriage. They moved to Ridgeway in 1957, where they raised their seven children.

John spent the majority of his career as a flooring installer. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed several hobbies including hunting, fishing and snowmobiling.

John’s life captures several years of public service in the Ridgeway Community, including Village Board, the Ridgeway Advancement Association, Ridgeway Parks and Rec Committee and was well known for his coordination of the Labor Day Chicken Barbeque. He joined the Ridgeway Fire Department in 1974, and served several years as Chief. He was also a charter member and founder of the Ridgeway Riders Snowmobile Club and served 16 years as President and was the Iowa County Director for the Wisconsin Snowmobile Association. He volunteered as a Hunter Safety Instructor for several years and was a member of the Ridgeway-Barneveld Knights of Columbus, Council #10905.

John is survived by his children: John J. (Karla) McSherry, Gene (Kari) McSherry, Kathy (David dec.) Kruger, Patty (Dennis) Rickey, Mary McSherry, Carol Murphy and Bill McSherry; 17 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his brothers: Patrick (Vicky) McSherry and Michael (Gina) McSherry; his sister-in-law, Jan Lindeman (Phil); nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally of 67 years; his parents, John C. and Nora; his father and mother-in-law, Ronald and Cecelia Buck; his sister, Irene (Kenneth) Erfurth; his brother, Thomas McSherry; his son-in-law, David Kruger; his sisters-in-law: Mary Lou Cooley, Kay Jacobs and Lee Phillips; and his brother-in-law, Daniel (Ruth) Buck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at ST. BRIDGET’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Ridgeway. Burial will be held in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Friday at the church.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Agrace Hospice for their care during his final days and to his many friends who extended their kindness.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home