Feb. 15, 1938—Dec. 30, 2022

JANESVILLE—We are sad to announce that John Eugene Gorman passed away on December 30, 2022, at the age of 84.

John was born in Madison, WI, on February 15, 1938, son of Eugene and Delores (Appy) Gorman.

John graduated from Madison East High School in 1956, where he was active on the wrestling team. He went on to study entomology at UW Madison. In 1961, he married his wife Bernice Victorian with whom he raised four children.

For most of his career, John worked as an entomologist for the USDA at the UW Russell research labs where he further specialized in the study of honeybees. The study of insects was a lifelong passion of his that included beekeeping at home, which provided fresh honey to family and friends for many years.

John and Bernice lived in the Cross Plains area for most of their lives. There he pursued multiple interests including stage productions with the Mazomanie R&R Theater, fishing, camping, gardening, bee keeping, art, photography and attending live music events. He also volunteered at the Cross Plains Historical Society and the historic Halfway Prairie Schoolhouse in Mazomanie.

A gentle soul, John was the first to help someone in need and the last to become angry or impatient during difficult times. He found solace in nature and held a fondness for all living creatures. He loved his pets, was an avid bird feeder, and adopted wild animals in need of care.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Delores Gorman; sister, Jean Metzger; and wife, Bernice. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his children: Brian (Sharon), Daniel (Nan), Carolyn (Stephen), and Paul; his brother, William (Anita); sister, Mary Gorman; and many other relatives and friends.

A small, private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.866allfaiths.com.