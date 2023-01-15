July 2, 1942—Jan. 5, 2023

MORRISONVILLE — On January 5, 2023, John Englesby of Morrisonville passed away following a brief illness.

Born in 1942, in Madison, John was a life-long resident of Morrisonville, living his early years in his early years in his grandfather’s home. John attended the Morrisonville Grade School and received his secondary education at the DeForest High School from which he graduated in 1960. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1964, where he remained in service for 35 years as an elementary teacher and at times as an administrator. He loved working with children, fellow educators, and administrators in Sun Prairie and was a dedicated educator. He received two additional degrees in Curriculum and Instruction from the University, a Master’s Degree in 1969, and a Ph.D. Degree in 1982.

He was a proud member of the University of Wisconsin Madison Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa for most of his career and following, serving for many years on the Executive Board. He served on the DeForest Area Public Library Board for decades and also served on the Dane County Library Board for several years more recently. He was an active member of the United in Christ Lutheran Church of Morrisonville where he served on the church council, acted as head usher for many years, and helped with the music program.

John had an abiding interest in local and state history. He enjoyed many activies associated with the DeForest Area Historical Society, serving as one of the Board of Directors and Officers for many years and most recently as the Archivist-Curator. He was very proud of the role he played in working with many others to design and facilitate the creation of the archival center in the DeForest Area Public Library and upgrading or restoring the other society sites.

He was a supporter of the Wisconsin Historical Society and was honored to serve on the Executive Committee of the Wisconsin Council of Local History, where he was the representative for the Capital Region for many years. He loved visiting the historic sites in Wisconsin and reliving the early history of the state.

John especially appreciated the opportunity to work with other groups in the community and wished to be remembered as “one who cared for others” a devoted teacher, church member, and community advocate. He was a member of the DeForest Area Schools’ Norski Wall of Honor in 2006, and the DeForest Area Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the year award” in 2009.

John was preceded in death by his father, Rex H. Englesby; his mother, Agnes Caldwell Englesby; and his brother, Keith C. Englesby. He is survived by his nephew, Kevin Englesby of St.Francis, Minnesota; and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. at United in Christ Lutheran Church of Morrisonville. A visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from noon until time of service. Inurnment will be held at the Arlington Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257