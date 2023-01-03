John Elmore Godfrey

He is survived by his wife Helen, and four children: Bradley his sons: Brady and Bronson, Brandon and his son, Brylar, all from Dodgeville; Brent of Butte, Mont., and Brittany (Luke) Thatcher and their children: Hughson, Jackson, Liam and Reesann of Spring Green, Wis.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Pastor Mark Williamson will officiate. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be held in East Side Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Dodgeville Veterans.