John Edward Sherman

John was a speed demon who spent life in the fast lane enjoying everything from auto racing at Columbus 151 and Jefferson Speedways to riding and collecting Harley Davidson motorcycles. One of his fondest memories was working the Rolex 24 hours at Daytona race and giving Dale Earnhardt a golf cart ride. He was mechanically gifted with the ability to fix just about anything from cars to computers and had an eye for design and custom fabrication. His willingness to help others and passion for life will be missed greatly by everyone who knew and loved him. John will be remembered as someone who wasn’t afraid to tell you how he felt and would do anything he could to help the people he cared about.