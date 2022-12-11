May 30, 1960 – Dec. 3, 2022
MADISON — John Edward Sherman, age 62, of Madison, passed away surrounded by family after a brief but courageously fought battle with liver cancer on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 30, 1960, the second son to Edward Fred and Sylvia Agnes (Moon) Sherman of Belleville.
John was a speed demon who spent life in the fast lane enjoying everything from auto racing at Columbus 151 and Jefferson Speedways to riding and collecting Harley Davidson motorcycles. One of his fondest memories was working the Rolex 24 hours at Daytona race and giving Dale Earnhardt a golf cart ride. He was mechanically gifted with the ability to fix just about anything from cars to computers and had an eye for design and custom fabrication. His willingness to help others and passion for life will be missed greatly by everyone who knew and loved him. John will be remembered as someone who wasn’t afraid to tell you how he felt and would do anything he could to help the people he cared about.
John is survived by his children: Brooke and Nicholas; grandchild, Maxwell; brother, David “Buzz” (Amy) Sherman; foster brother, Mark (Rebecca) Oimoen; a large extended family of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, numerous friends from all walks of life, and his dear sweet German Shephard, Chloe.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of John’s Life will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the VFW Post 8483, 5737 County Highway CV, Madison.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608) 442-0477
