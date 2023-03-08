April 24, 1969—March 4, 2023

RIO / MADISON—John Delmar Deering, age 53, of Rio, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was born on April 24, 1969, in Madison, Wis., the son of John Deering and Rose (Biba) Deering.

John was a graduate of La Follette High School and Madison Area Technical College. He married Bonnie (Tinkham) Deering on May 29, 1993, in Madison. John had a lengthy career in law enforcement for the UW-Madison Police Department, retiring as detective. In his free time, he liked woodworking, bicycling, cross-fit, adventure racing, off-road mountain biking, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. He truly enjoyed being outdoors!

John is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters, Amber Deering and Leah Deering; his parents; sister, Sue (Todd) Beahm; brother, Andrew (Beth) Deering; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Del and Evelyn Deering; and maternal grandparents, Charles and Mayme Biba.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, with the Rev. Jerry Amstutz presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

