March 22, 1940 – March 5, 2023

MADISON – John Dean Kellogg, age 82, passed on Sunday, March 5, 2023. He was born on March 22, 1940, in Berlin, Wis., the son of Dean and Margaret (Kwidzinki) Kellogg.

John graduated from Berlin High School in 1959. He was united in marriage to Gwen (Griffith) Kellogg on June 25, 1960. John worked as a general manager for A&P Grocery Stores and Burnstad’s Groceries, retiring in 2002.

John loved his sporting events and being a Green Bay Packers season ticket holder. He took great pride in his yard, always one of the best on the block. After retiring, John and Gwen loved spending their winters in Bonita Beach, and his pool parties were legendary. Above all, John took joy in his family, making sure everyone was taken care of. His sense of humor, generous heart, and soul will be forever felt.

John is survived by his wife, Gwen; son, Stephen (Caroline) Kellogg; daughter, Tammy (Robert) Blankenheim; and granddaughter, Katherine Tiedt. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Rosie Dehn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

