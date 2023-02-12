Sept. 30, 1947—Jan. 29, 2023
MADISON—John D. Howat passed away in his home due to Parkinson’s disease at the age of 75 on January 29, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce Sr. and Ruby, as well as his granddaughter, Eliza. John is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; his son, Adam; his stepdaughter, Tanya; his grand kids: Breda and Keller; his siblings: Bruce (Ann), Rick (Janet), and Carol (Roy).
John was a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for 37 years in the Business/Finance department. He was known by his students as “Dr. J” and was recognized for his dedication, passion, and leadership. He was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and an avid golfer. He also loved to play cribbage. He and his wife of 11 years enjoyed a cruise down the Rhine after their marriage as well as viewing classic movies.
His body was donated to science. Funeral arrangements are pending.