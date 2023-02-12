He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce Sr. and Ruby, as well as his granddaughter, Eliza. John is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; his son, Adam; his stepdaughter, Tanya; his grand kids: Breda and Keller; his siblings: Bruce (Ann), Rick (Janet), and Carol (Roy).

John was a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for 37 years in the Business/Finance department. He was known by his students as “Dr. J” and was recognized for his dedication, passion, and leadership. He was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and an avid golfer. He also loved to play cribbage. He and his wife of 11 years enjoyed a cruise down the Rhine after their marriage as well as viewing classic movies.