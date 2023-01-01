Nov. 23, 1948 – Dec. 18, 2022

MADISON—John Currie Gibson III, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Nov. 23, 1948, in Washington DC, the son of John and Nadine (Smolt) Gibson.

John graduated from West High School in Madison. He served in the U.S. Air Force, where he ran the gym and was a boxing champ in the Golden Gloves. He worked in housekeeping for Meriter Hospital for over 38 years, retiring in 2012.

John loved the sport of boxing, a love he got from his father. He grew up boxing with his brothers and his dad and was a boxing coach for over 20 years. During that time, he trained many champions including, Joe Oakland, Eric Morel, Harry “The Ho Chunk Hammer” Funmaker and Roy Moat. He was also a Black Belt in marital arts and was head coach at Rings Martial Arts where he worked alongside his best friends, Bill and Janet Ring. He loved teaching youth who were interested in boxing or martial arts and was always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone in need.

John is survived by his brothers, Geoffrey Edwin Gibson and Garry Gibson; friends, Janet and William Ring and Lyle Mesberg; and former wife, Diane Gibson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Gibson (Garry’s wife).

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in John’s name to PBS Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420