May 9, 1927—Dec. 27, 2022

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz.—John C. Jung, 95, of Sun City West, AZ, and formerly Beaver Dam and Randolph, WI, passed away on December 27, 2022, at Liberty Home Care in Peoria, AZ.

John, the last surviving member of his generation in Randolph, was born there on May 9, 1927, the third child of John W. and Wilhelmina (Blockwitz) Jung. He attended St. Johns Military Academy, Delafield, WI, graduating at the top of his Class in 1945, and had a brief stint in officer training at Great Lakes Naval Station. With the war over, he enrolled at UW-Madison, earning his bachelor’s degree in Agronomy in 1949. While there, he loved rowing for the UW Crew team and made lifelong friendships as a member of Theta Delta Chi fraternity. After graduating, he returned to Randolph to join his father, brother, Will, and brother-in-law, Tueny, at J. W. Jung Seed Company.

In Randolph he met Mary Janet Fenelon, an English teacher, at the local high school, on a blind date. On August 18, 1951, they married in Madison. They were blessed with four children.

John served in several capacities at Jung Seed for 45 years including its President. He developed the field seed distribution business of a subsidiary, Jung Farms, Inc., now known as Jung Seed Genetics.

John believed in giving back to his community, and was very active in local organizations, including the Randolph school board, Kiwanis Club, and singing in the choirs at Bethany Presbyterian Church and later Grace Presbyterian Church. He served as president of the Wisconsin Crop Improvement Association, on the board of Marine Bank (Bank One) in Beaver Dam, the Board of Visitors at the UW-Madison College of Agriculture, a trustee at Wayland Academy, and on the Dodge Health Foundation.

After John’s retirement, he and Mary enjoyed traveling and spending time in warmer winter climes until Mary passed away in 2004. He married Judy Guenther Bock on May 29, 2010. They enjoyed the last several years in Sun City West. John led an active life and enjoyed golf, skiing, hiking, gardening, and swimming at the YMCA well into his 80’s. He especially loved heading up to his cottage on Two Sisters Lake in the Minocqua area, where he was always inspired by the beauty and serenity of the Wisconsin northwoods. He often called it “north of the tension line.”

John had great respect for all employees at Jung’s, regardless of position and was well loved by his family, friends, and employees. He was an excellent mentor and developed the careers of many. John will be sorely missed.

John is survived by his wife, Judy; and four children: Dave (Kim) of Traverse City, MI, their children, Ben Jung, Lauren (Colin) Corcoran, Kyleigh (Kenneth) Feehs; Dr. Charles (Carol) of Seattle, WA, their children, Christopher and Andrew Jung; Dottie (Craig Hedberg) of Minnetonka, MN, their children, Caroline (Christopher), Sarah and John Hedberg; and Peter (Cheryl) of Scottsdale, AZ, their son, Matthew Jung. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Scarlett Jung, Everett and Emersyn Feehs, and Christian Corcoran. He was predeceased by siblings Will and Betty.

The Jung Family is very grateful for the love, compassion, and excellent care John received while staying at Liberty Home Care his last two years. We especially thank Shyhrete, Hamid and Sandra.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Desert Palms Presbyterian Church in Sun City West, AZ, with visitation 30 minutes prior. A Wisconsin service is being planned for June.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the YMCA of Dodge County or Church Health Services in Beaver Dam.