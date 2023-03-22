Dec. 10, 1957 - March 19, 2023

WAUNAKEE - John C. Hill, age 65, of Waunakee, passed away surrounded by his loving family at the UW Hospital in Madison on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

John was born on December 10, 1957, to Ray and Doris (Spink) Hill. John married Dorothy Weiss on May 12, 1990. John was so very proud of his twin sons, Michael (deceased) and Joseph; his daughter, Elizabeth, as well as his daughter-in-law, Allie; and grandchildren, Madilynn and Charlie. When someone asked John about his career, he would proudly say "I've worked in the construction trades all my life!" John was a master and perfectionist in his concrete trade.

John is survived by his wife, Dorothy; two children: Joseph (Allie) and Elizabeth Hill; two grandchildren: Madilynn and Charlie; six siblings: Carol Hill, Rickie (Marlin) Harms, Mary Ann (John) Pringle, Peg (Mark) Yanke; twin sister, Joan Hill, and David Hill; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Elvy (Ring) Weiss; in-laws, Linda Goley, Pat (Steve) Bowdish, Bonnie (Andy) Anderson, Rhonda Weiss, Bill (Connie) Weiss, and Terry (Sheila) Weiss.

John was preceded in death by his son, Michael; his parents, Ray and Doris (Spink) Hill; his father-in-law, Wilfred (Bill) Weiss; brothers-in-law, Gary Weiss and John Goley; nephew, John Linden; and niece, Traci Milage.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM at ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate with private interment at St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery in Plain. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in John's name to UW Carbone Cancer Center, Camp Hope, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The family would like to Thank all John's wonderful healthcare team at Waunakee EMS; UW Hospital; the staff of UW Carbone Cancer Center, especially Dr. Traynor, Carissa, and Dr. Bassetti; the UW Hospital TLC unit; and Dr. Trost of GHC. In addition, special Thanks to Fr. Steve Kortendick and Msgr. James Gunn. We also Thank our family and many friends who have supported us along this journey.

And finally, as John would say, "GO PACK GO!"

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.