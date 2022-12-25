Dec. 30, 1956—Dec. 18, 2022

MINERAL POINT—John Andrew Craig, age 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville. He was born on December 30, 1956, the son of Bev and Joyce (Shirley) Craig.

John attended Madison East High School and graduated from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis with a degree in Communications. He was an entrepreneur at heart and enjoyed a career as an Industrial Equipment Salesman, starting his own company—Craig Equipment Corporation.

John is survived by his son, Cashton Craig; Cashton’s mother, Vlyn Davis; brother, Daniel Craig; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Phillip Craig.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at the Cremation Society of Madison.