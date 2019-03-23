MADISON - Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, Shirley Johansen, died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Charles and Hazel Stevens, she was born on Jan. 10, 1932, in Madison. Shirley graduated from high school in Reedsburg in 1950. She married Ralph Johansen on Sept. 9, 1950, and they had three children. Georgia, Debra, and Donald.
Shirley worked at St. Mary's Hospital and Rayovac, and was loved by the many children whom she babysat in her home over the years, and she dearly loved them back.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Ralph; daughter, Debra; son, Donald (Terri); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Mae Stevens; daughter, Georgia; brother, Earl; and sister, Edna.
Funeral services will be held at BETHANY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 301 Riverside Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, with Pastor David Carlson presiding. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Shirley's family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice Services for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.