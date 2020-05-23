Joers, Bob

MIDDLETON - Bob Joers, 56, the most incredible husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, finished his journey on Earth on Friday, May 15, 2020, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Oct. 29, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Feb. 17, 1964, the son of Helen Peiss and Randoph Karl Joers. They preceded him in death. Bob graduated from Milwaukee Tech High School in 1982 and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1987 where he was a member of the swim team. He married Cynthia (Cindy) Joann Reinerio on April 29, 1989, in Milwaukee. They were the parents of Alex Robert (Katie), Brett Domenic, Jack Henry (who was stillborn) and Mattie Caroline.

Bob's career began at the YMCA where he was the Sports and Special Events Director. When the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District built their indoor pool in 1990, Bob moved there to be their first Pool Director. This pool will now be named in his honor. In 1994, he took on the role as Athletic Director for Middleton High School and held this position until 2004 when he and Cindy opened The Little Gym of Middleton. In 2011, he went back to Middleton High School as the Athletic Director where he continued until this year. Throughout all of these positions, Bob was also a swim coach who touched thousands of lives. He coached for Badger Dolphins, YMCA, Middleton Gators, Mad Town Aquatics (a team he founded), and Middleton High School Boys and Girls teams. His dedication to his years of work earned him awards and accolades at every level. He also completed the Ironman competition in September 2003.