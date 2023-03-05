Dec. 21, 1933—March 3, 2023

JoAnne Mary Neuenschwander passed away in the early morning of March 3, 2023. JoAnne was born December 21, 1933, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of the late Owen and Kathryn (Sullivan) Fraser. JoAnne married Corvan E. Neuenschwander on August 18, 1951, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Evansville, WI, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary before his passing last May.

JoAnne grew up on her family’s farm in Magnolia township. She went to local country school and entered Evansville High School her freshman year, where she graduated in 1951. She enjoyed being raised on a farm and helped her Dad in the barn, and later, in the field. Corvan and JoAnne started farming in 1955, on the 4-B Farms on Highway 14. In 1962, they bought their own farm on Gibbs Lake Road where they milked cows and raised crops. JoAnne worked side by side with her husband on the farm for over 65 years, along with cooking wonderful meals for everyone that ever worked with them, and still finding time to maintain an impeccable three acre yard.

Some people are easy to love and JoAnne was one of them. It was one of her greatest qualities along with her kindness, empathy, patience, and unconditional love for all those around her. She never liked anyone to make a fuss over her and was always was too busy taking care of everyone else. She always had an ear to listen and offered some of the best advice.

Joanne is survived by her son, Corvan R. (Corky) Neuenschwander; and daughter, Christine (Peter) Sendelbach; her grandchildren: Ashley (Dan) Johnson, Jonathan Neuenschwander, and Emily (Collin) Sendelbach, all of Evansville; step-grandchild, Amber (Brad) Eader, and their children: Sadie and Beckett of Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Corvan, and her parents.

Visitation will be held on March 9, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville. Burial will follow afterwards at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville. A Celebration of Life will be at the Evansville VFW immediately following burial.

The family would like to give a special thank you to her caretakers at the Kelly House in Evansville. She formed special bonds with both staff and residents alike—your kindness and empathy does not go unnoticed.