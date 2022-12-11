Oct. 11, 1931 – Nov. 26, 2022

TUSCON, Ariz. — Joanne M. Duren, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.

She was born in Cazenovia, Richland County, Wis., on October 11, 1931, the youngest of seven children of Frank and Henrietta Duren. She lived in Wisconsin until her retirement to Tucson in 1987.

Joanne was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in November 1970, and served the people of Southwest Wisconsin in that position for 12 years. In January 1983, she became the first woman to serve as Chief Clerk of the Wisconsin State Assembly and served in that post for four years. She served as an alternate delegate for Jimmy Carter at the Democratic National Convention in 1976.

Joanne is survived by her sister-in-law, Connie Giacalone; and 15 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Lucille Richart, George Duren, Marcella Anderson, Irene Soltwedel, Robert Duren, and James Duren.

A Prayer Service for Joanne Duren will be held at noon on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Cazenovia. Father Nathan Thainase will be the officiant. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family with local arrangements.