JoAnne L. Latalla

July 2, 1938 - Aug. 7, 2023

BARABOO - JoAnne L. Latalla of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the age of 85. Following several months of declining health, JoAnne died peacefully at the St. Clare Meadows nursing home in Baraboo.

JoAnne was born on July 2, 1938, to father Earl Hedmark and mother Lona Manns in Chicago, IL. JoAnne was the oldest of four children. A sister Judy along with her two twin brothers Tony and Terry, all grew up in Chicago, but JoAnne's favorite place was with her cousins at Grandpa Mann's farm in the rural territory of Southern Minnesota.

In 1954 at the age of 16 JoAnne met Greg (Jerry) Latalla. JoAnne's parents were not overly fond of Jerry to say the least, but 68-years of marriage proved JoAnne and Greg were right all along.

In those early years Greg and JoAnne had three children: Craig (1960-1960) Rick (1956-2000) and Kathy. In 1972 JoAnne began working as a nurse at the Holy Family Hospital in Des Plains, IL. Nursing was JoAnne's calling and she loved every moment of her career.

JoAnne took on home-maker duties in addition to her nursing career as Greg worked as many hours as he could to assure his family was well taken care of. Greg and JoAnne eventually retired to Lake Delton and used their earnings to buy property and build their dream home next to the Wisconsin River on Indian Trails Parkway. Throughout their lives JoAnne and Greg fought the sadness of the Lord taking both sons early; Craig at three days old and Rick at 44 years old. The blessing of three grandchildren, Angeline, Matthew and Brianna helped them through those difficult days and provided years of being fantastic Grandparents.

Later JoAnne and Greg eventually moved to a rural neighborhood just south of their Lake Delton home. The new neighborhood quickly accepted JoAnne and Greg and they felt blessed to find new neighbors and friends to spend time with. The neighbors truly made this house a comfortable home for JoAnne and Greg.

JoAnne's husband of 68-years, Greg, passed away on August 17, 2022 peacefully in Baraboo.

JoAnne is survived by her brother Terry, daughter Kathy (Rob Sinden); grandchildren Matthew and Brianna Sinden.

A celebration of life for JoAnne is planned for September 6, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Vennebu Hill Event Venue, 360 County Road A in Baraboo, WI.