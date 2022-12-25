July 18, 1944—Dec. 16, 2022

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE—JoAnn White, age 78, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Oak Park Place.

JoAnn was born on July 18, 1944, in Madison, WI, to Leo and Irene (Cowan) McDermott. She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1962. JoAnn married Grant “Don” White on July 10, 1965. Grant and JoAnn moved to Sun Prairie in 1965, and raised three boys. JoAnn enjoyed crafting, bell choir, attending sporting and band events to support her boys and grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of Women of The Moose Lodge (Madison Chapter 291), starting in 1966. She held numerous positions at local and state level, the highest being State Star Recorder and received the International Co-Worker of the Year award in 1993. JoAnn worked for the Sun Prairie school district as a Special Education Assistant for 27 years. Her memory will live on through the crafts she lovingly created for family and friends.

JoAnn is survived by her husband of 57 years, Grant; sons: Patrick (Ilene), Michael (Joanel), and Brian (Annie Wucker); grandchildren: Andrew (Savannah), Elizabeth (Trevor Bennett), Nicole, and Brandon; and cousins: Richard, Patti, and Colleen. She is further survived by other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and dogs, Rockey and Snooper.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, and again from 10:00 AM until time of Mass on Thursday. JoAnn’s final resting place will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.

A special thanks to the staff at Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice for their care and support.

