JoAnn Watkins

Feb. 17, 1943 - Sept. 11, 2023

PORTAGE – On September 11, 2023, after living 80 years of life, JoAnn Watkins passed away peacefully, though unexpected.

She was born on February 17, 1943, in Milwaukee, WI, to Michael and Irene (Sheehan) Lynch. JoAnn married her soul mate, Robert, on October 24, 1970. She was a devoted Lutheran, wife, mother, and grandma.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Tyson) Hoover of Santee, CA; her son, Michael (Katrina) Watkins of Sun Prairie, WI; her grandkids: Jack, Emily, Evan and Eli Watkins, and Grant Hoover; her stepsons: Jeff Watkins and Tracy (Betsy) Watkins; other relatives and many friends. Her grandkids made her life complete. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jack Sheehan, her husband, Robert Watkins and her son, Jeffrey Fry.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Pflanz Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, and from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Special thanks to Jim Landsverk, who our mom loved like a son and was always there for her.

Pflanz Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.