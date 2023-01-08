 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JoAnn L. Dalberg

JoAnn L. Dalberg

June 9, 1951—Dec. 26, 2022

MCFARLAND—JoAnn L. Dalberg, age 71, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at her home. She was born June 9, 1951, in Milwaukee to the late Joseph and Anna (Koller) Gudlin. JoAnn worked for the Madison School district for many years, retiring after 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, time outdoors, gardening, time at Lake Superior, music and cooking.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ameen; sisters: Mary Gudlin and Tina Schmidt; brothers: Ken (Ingrid) Gudlin, David Gudlin; and sister-in-law, Kerry Gudlin. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Gudlin and Anna Caruso; son, Clint Carter; brothers: John (Debbie) Gudlin and Michael Gudlin; and great-niece, Allie Carter.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5801 Hwy 51, McFarland, WI 53558. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the service on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5801 Highway 51, P.O. Box 105, McFarland

(608) 838-0655

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5801 Highway 51, P.O. Box 105, McFarland

(608) 838-0655

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics