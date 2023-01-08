June 9, 1951—Dec. 26, 2022

MCFARLAND—JoAnn L. Dalberg, age 71, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at her home. She was born June 9, 1951, in Milwaukee to the late Joseph and Anna (Koller) Gudlin. JoAnn worked for the Madison School district for many years, retiring after 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, time outdoors, gardening, time at Lake Superior, music and cooking.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ameen; sisters: Mary Gudlin and Tina Schmidt; brothers: Ken (Ingrid) Gudlin, David Gudlin; and sister-in-law, Kerry Gudlin. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Gudlin and Anna Caruso; son, Clint Carter; brothers: John (Debbie) Gudlin and Michael Gudlin; and great-niece, Allie Carter.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5801 Hwy 51, McFarland, WI 53558. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the service on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5801 Highway 51, P.O. Box 105, McFarland

(608) 838-0655