Dec. 29, 1941—Dec. 31, 2022

Joan Ruth (Bures) Shands, age 81, died at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI, on December 31, 2022. Joan had recently been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, after having survived breast cancer twice in the preceding 20 years. She approached this health challenge with perseverance and grace, and, finally, with peaceful acceptance. When treatment was no longer possible, her greatest hope was to die with dignity, peace, and comfort. She did so, surrounded by the natural beauty at Agrace Hospice and in the presence of her daughters’ love, on New Year’s Eve, two days after her 81st birthday.

Joan was born in Milwaukee, WI, on December 29, 1941, to Sarah Ruth (Eggert) and Joseph Emil Bures, and was the older sister to brother Kenneth. The family moved to Madison during her elementary school years, and she graduated from West High School, Class of 1960. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Social Work degree from the University of Wisconsin—Madison in 1964. It was at the UW that she met George Harvey Shands, and they married on August 13, 1966, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Joan worked for the City of Madison as a case worker for several years, assisting individuals and families in accessing public assistance. Joan joined her husband in attending First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ) in downtown Madison, and became active in the church’s worship, fellowship, and social justice activities. After spending the next decade raising two daughters, Joan began working at First Congregational UCC as the Coordinator of Lay Ministries. She touched many lives, especially the elders of the church, through her ministry of visitation, support, and intergenerational connections. Countless people were on the receiving end of her warm, gentle, and generous care.

Joan and George shared 39 years of marriage, including several years of retirement together before his death at age 68 in November 2005. Along with daughters Rebecca and Susan, they enjoyed many travels as well as simple times at home. Joan was passionate about gardening and reading, and credits George with inspiring her love of classical music and American history. Joan loved keeping up with current events through PLATO, MSNBC and NPR, and also appreciated British culture, gardens, and television series. Joan was the proud grandmother of Noelle Addison Miller (age 9), her only grandchild, and frequently traveled to Denver or hopped onto FaceTime to stay engaged in Noelle’s active life.

Always one to promote politeness, good manners, and proper grammar, Joan also accepted everyone, regardless of their background, with an open-hearted, non-judgmental spirit. Above all, she lived a life of faithfulness to the gospel message to love and serve others.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Joseph; husband George; and beloved aunts, as well as other extended family. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Casey) Miller of Denver; and granddaughter, Noelle; daughter, Susan Shands of Madison; brother, Ken (Madelon) Bures of Marblehead, MA; beloved cousins: John and Tom (Lena) Oberwetter; and others in the Bures and Shands families, as well as many dear friends from her youth, church, Shorewood Hills neighborhood, Oakwood retirement community, and elsewhere.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to contribute in Joan’s memory to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (2222 S Park St, Madison WI 53713), Agrace Foundation (5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Madison WI 53711), or the charity of your choice.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave, Madison WI, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (CT), with reception to follow immediately after at the church, where guests may greet the family. The service will also be livestreamed, with details to follow in the online obituary at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Rebecca and Susan, along with extended family, wish to thank the following for their tender care and support: Revs. Ann Beaty and Eldonna Hazen and members of First Congregational Church; UW Carbone Cancer Center, B4/6 staff, and Dr. Robert Olson; and attorneys Maureen Lokrantz and Carl Rasmussen. Finally, we thank Susan’s Agrace colleagues: the brilliant and compassionate nurses, CNAs, social workers, housekeepers, and support staff at the Agrace inpatient unit in Fitchburg. Your care for our mother allowed her last days to be filled with joy, meaning, and profoundly loving moments. Thank you.

