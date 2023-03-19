MADISON—Joan M. (Farrell) Statz, age 89, died on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.
The family will be celebrating Joan’s wonderful life with a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2116 Hollister Avenue, Madison, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. to the start of Mass.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5701 Odana Road
608-274-1000
