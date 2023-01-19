May 17, 1933—Jan. 15, 2023

KING—Joan M. (Edgren) Kalrath, 89, of King, formerly of Fall River, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Central Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King. She was born May 17, 1933, in Goodman, the daughter of George Sr. and Martha (Zechel) Edgren.

She was a graduate of West High School in Madison. She was united in marriage to William Kalrath on April 24, 1954. Joan worked as a secretary for the Town of Madison until her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting, doing word search, flower gardening, and trips to the casino.

Survivors include her brother, Gerald (Nancy) Edgren; sisters: Betty (Phil) Ingwell, Nancy (John) Hilliard; sister-in-law, Joanie (Pat) Edgren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; sisters: Virginia Edgren, Marjie Edgren, Loretta (Ed) Engel; brothers: George, Jr. (Irene) Edgren, Albert (Dixie) Edgren, Robert Edgren, Roger Edgren, an infant brother; and brother-in-law, Dick Lentz.

A graveside service and interment will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Central Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery in King.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.