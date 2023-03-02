SUN PRAIRIE—Joan Ella Martinelli, age 85, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at New Perspective Senior Living. She was born on April 23, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of Ewald and Mary (Schumacher) Brockman. She married Richard Martinelli on June 14, 1958.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with Father Chad Droessler presiding, followed by a luncheon. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Friday, March 3, 2023, and at the church from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bristol Hospice, 206 E. Olin Ave., No. 101, Madison, WI 53713.