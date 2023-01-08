April 22, 1927—Jan. 3, 2023

DEERFIELD—Joan Elizabeth (Olson) Shaul peacefully entered her heavenly home on January 3, 2023.

Joan was born April 22, 1927, to Einar and Johanna (Kaupanger) Olson in Deerfield WI. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school and was active with her church circle. During the depression, Joan worked on the family farm and also held jobs cleaning and babysitting to earn enough money to attend high school. After graduating, she traveled to Chicago and worked as a maid for a family in Winnetka IL. While there, the idea of starting her own business was born. She also met her husband, Donald, at the train station in Chicago when both were traveling to Madison. With the end of World War II, Don’s service in the U.S. Navy ended. They married in December 1945, and celebrated almost 67 years together prior to Don’s death in October 2012. Joan and Don had two children: son, Michael, and daughter, Kimberly. After marrying, Joan and Don initially settled in Madison, with Joan working as a hostess at Manchester’s Tea Room.

In the early 50s, Joan decided to start her own restaurant. The family returned to Deerfield and owned Shaul’s Restaurant for 25 years in Deerfield, serving meals to many people seven days a week. She was always up and in the restaurant by 4:30 a.m. Joan treated her customers like family. She cared for them, scolded them, counseled them, and humored them. Joan made sure those in the community who were alone were included for the holidays, annually hosting a Christmas Eve open house at the restaurant, and provided meals to those in need. Joan was also known for her pie making skills and even after retiring from the restaurant, she continued to bake pies for friends and family. Not content with retirement, Joan continued working into her 80’s—outliving several businesses at which she worked, including Phillips, a pool and spa company, and Boston Store. She enjoyed talking with customers and was a successful saleswoman.

Early in their marriage, Joan and Don would drive to Arizona and California in the winter to visit Don’s niece and Joan’s brother. Eventually they bought a home in Arizona and spent many winters there. Joan continued to go to Arizona on her own through 2020. She had many friends there. She particularly enjoyed time spent with Jim and Elaine Caves and Rosemary and Larry Hale.

Joan loved socializing, playing cards and dancing. She enjoyed the weekly euchre at the community center. She spent her last year at Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie. Although she needed assistance, she continued helping others, helping the women at her table remember current events and offering advice to her caregivers. She enjoyed the activities led by Stephanie Hilger and was a frequent winner at virtual bowling and cards.

The family thanks the Prairie Garden’s staff, Bristol Hospice staff and Pastor Holly Slater. The family also thanks Julie and Jimmy Sorum, JoJo Lindsay, Cheryl Spoehr, Mark Hepfinger, Bob Deutscher, Kay Herms, Bob Riege and Larry and Rosemary Hale, for all the time spent with Joan in her final years. Joan was blessed with the support of many other friends and family—too many to list.

Joan is survived by her son, Michael; daughter, Kimberly (Patrick Riha); grandchildren: Brent Shaul, Andrea Hepfinger, Michael Hepfinger, Amy Riha, Ryan Riha; and the great-grand dogs: Miley, Lucy and Minnie; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her husband Don.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church at 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield. Burial will follow at Hauge Cemetery on Shaul Lane. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon following the burial at the church’s Educational Center. Visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home at 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation at the church, 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to continue Joan’s legacy of helping others and has set up the Joan E. Shaul Scholarship Fund to help those who want to be certified as nursing assistants or other healthcare professions. Donations may also be made to St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church.

