Nov. 4, 1935—Nov. 29, 2022

WAUNAKEE—Joan Dorothea Bimrose Ruppenthal, was born on Nov. 4, 1935, in Stamford, Conn., the only daughter of Alwin and Margaret (Radtke) Quebe. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. She attended grade school in Stamford and graduated from Stamford High School.

Upon graduation, Joan entered nursing school at the University of Connecticut and Yale University, graduating in 1958, as a Registered Nurse.

Joan’s funeral service will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Dane County Humane Society.

