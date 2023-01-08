Joan Carole Hopp

Joan was born on January 23, 1946, in Madison, WI, to Karl “Kully” and Gladys (Freisleben) Schlicht. She graduated from Madison Central in 1964. Joan loved horses and excelled in barrel racing. She was a city speed-skating champion as well as an outstanding golfer, placing high in the Madison Women’s City Tournament. After high school, Joan attended UW-Madison until she joined Eastern Airlines as a Flight Attendant, a career that lasted 25 years. While based out of O’Hare International, she met Thomas Hopp, an Eastern Airline Captain. Tom and Joan were married in December of 1971. They lived in Illinois where Joan was the club champion at Forest Hill Country Club in Rockford, IL. They moved to Florida where they lived for 45 years. Last year Joan returned to Madison to be closer to her family as her health was declining.