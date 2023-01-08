 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joan Carole Hopp

Jan. 23, 1946—Dec. 18, 2022

MADISON—Joan Carole Hopp (nee: Schlicht), age 76, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Joan was born on January 23, 1946, in Madison, WI, to Karl “Kully” and Gladys (Freisleben) Schlicht. She graduated from Madison Central in 1964. Joan loved horses and excelled in barrel racing. She was a city speed-skating champion as well as an outstanding golfer, placing high in the Madison Women’s City Tournament. After high school, Joan attended UW-Madison until she joined Eastern Airlines as a Flight Attendant, a career that lasted 25 years. While based out of O’Hare International, she met Thomas Hopp, an Eastern Airline Captain. Tom and Joan were married in December of 1971. They lived in Illinois where Joan was the club champion at Forest Hill Country Club in Rockford, IL. They moved to Florida where they lived for 45 years. Last year Joan returned to Madison to be closer to her family as her health was declining.

Joan is survived by her husband, Tom; brothers: Tom (Cathy), Ralph “Butch” (Nancy), Pete (Terry), and Bob (Debbie). She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Karl “Kully” Jr.

Services will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434

