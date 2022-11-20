 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joan C. (Tourdot) Roessler

MADISON — Joan C. (Tourdot) Roessler, 85, died peacefully at home on November 16, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, WI 53714, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Family will bring Joan to rest in a private burial at Calvary Cemetery in Reedsburg, Wis.

