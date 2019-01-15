MADISON - Mary E. Joachim, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Sept. 8, 1927, in Portage, the daughter of Earl and Stella (O'Malley) Peterson. Mary graduated from Central High School in Madison. She married Robert "Bob" Joachim on Sept. 1, 1951, at Saint Raphael's Cathedral in Madison. Mary was a longtime volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, and watching Wisconsin sports.
Mary is survived by her husband; daughters, Linda (Jim) Stolzenburg, Julia Joachim and Kathryn (David) Mullen; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, with Father Ken Klink presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SSM Health St. Mary's Care Center and Agrace HospiceCare. Family would like to thank the caring staff at Agrace HospiceCare and St. Mary's Care Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.