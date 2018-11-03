SUN PRAIRIE - Billie Fey Jindra of Sun Prairie, died on Oct. 25, 2018, at the age of 90. Born March 13, 1928, to William and Mabel (Heller) Crawhall of Portage, she graduated from Portage High School in 1946. She married Alvin Carl Jindra in Portage, on Feb. 18, 1949, and they were blessed with six children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Billie Fey began her ministry as a Sunday school teacher at the age of 16. She was a Stenographer and Girl Scout Leader. Moving to Whitewater, then Madison, she taught Sunday school for over 30 years at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Her life was given to serving God, her family and church. She cooked dinners for chapel School every Tuesday, served as church librarian and on the alter committee for years. She was president of the Lutheran Ladies League for many years, bowled on the church ladies team and when the church doors were open, you could find Billie Fey in charge of some activity. Billie Fey loved to study God’s word and responded in love toward family and everyone she met.
Billie Fey was an excellent baker, painter and crafter. She enjoyed helping customers at Homecrafters, The Vanilla Bean and Bethesda Stores, where she made many friends. She loved to play cards, solve challenging jigsaw puzzles, share good stories and laughter with friends and family. Billie Fey was a happy woman who truly enjoyed life.
Billie Fey was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alvin; her sister, Leone and brother-in-law, Jim Van Epps, In laws, Ethel and Edward Breitwisch, Emil (Red) Schleis, Roy Jindra, Daniel and Pat Jindra. She is survived by her children, Steve, Madison, Brian (Marta), Beaver Dam, David, Fitchburg, Jane (William) Breylinger, Avon Park, Fla., Karen (Randy) Schulz, Belleville, and Todd, Fitchburg. Grandchildren, Ben, Jack, Ava, Charity, Celeste, Danielle, Amber, Colin, Matthew, Adam; and great-grandchild Noelle. Billie Fey is also survived by sisters-in-law, Grace Schleis, Carol Jindra, and many nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held at MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 110 N. Whitney Way, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2018, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow.
Handwritten in Mom’s Bible; “Whenever I see the beauty of God’s earth, I rejoice to imagine the beauty of his heaven.“