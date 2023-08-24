Jimmy Dale Chance

March 17, 1953 - Aug. 18, 2023

PORTAGE - Jimmy Dale Chance, age 70, from Portage, WI, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023. He was born on March 17, 1953 to Virgil D. and Gladys R. (Abbott) Chance in Alva, OK.

He enjoyed dressing up as a leprechaun every St. Patrick's Day to celebrate his birthday. He grew up with three younger siblings, Linda D. Chance (Larry Klosiewski) South Milwaukee, WI, Joseph S. (Shirley) Chance of Boulder, MT, and Marilyn (Ken) Jahn of Portage, WI.

Jimmy graduated from Pardeeville High School in the Class of 1971 and attended UW-Stevens Point for one year of college. He then entered the Armed Forces with the Marines where he served for six years, stationed in the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan.

During his time with the Marines, Jimmy focused on honing his skills with electronics. After his service, he returned home to Wisconsin and worked with the electronics company Everbright in Pardeeville for at least 25 years, building and maintaining sport scoreboards of all kinds for athletic facilities both local and distant. His furthest installation trip was to Venezuela.

Jimmy was married to the love of his life, Wanda L. (Hulsey) Adelsberger, in his parents' backyard on September 9, 2006. Jimmy and Wanda enjoyed living together on the Baraboo River for many years.

Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed trout fishing. He never missed an opening day if he could help it. He was also a meticulous record keeper and submitted many official recordings on behalf of himself and his fellow fishermen to the DNR. He was a proud author of his book, "Somewhere Under the Rainbow- Trout Fishing in Wisconsin", Newman Springs, December 27, 2022, where he relayed some of his favorite fishing stories and statistics of his many excursions. It is available for purchase on Amazon.

He is survived by his loving wife; both of his parents; all his siblings; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents, aunts and uncles and some beloved friends.

Per Jimmy's wishes, there will not be a funeral and his ashes will be spread at the West Fork of the Kickapoo River.

In lieu of memorials, please take the time to throw a line in the water in Jimmy's honor.