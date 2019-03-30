MADISON - Kenneth H. "Ken" Jick, age 80, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 28, 1938, in Galesville, Wis., the son of Francis and Leora (Gorman) Jick. Ken graduated from Galesville High School in 1956, where he played football and basketball and then went on to graduate from Winona State University.
Ken worked as a school teacher and then was a bartender for many years. He married Shirley Bohne on Aug. 29, 1992, and from that day until his last he did whatever he could to make her happy. Ken enjoyed the simple things in life and was very active. He loved old Westerns, playing racquetball or working out at the Princeton Club, and definitely never lost his love for golf. But Ken was the happiest spending time with his family (especially cook-outs) when he was surrounded by all the kids, grandkids and later great-grandkids and of course, his beloved dog, Sugar.
Ken is survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughters, whom had a very special place in his heart, Traci (Jody) Knetter and JoJean (Tim) Murphy; grandchildren, Monte (Brenda) Knetter, Taryn (Joe) Schwartz, Jordan (Jen) Smith, Jesse Smith (Jazmin Mendoza), Michael Murphy and Shane Murphy; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers and one sister. Ken lived a very happy, satisfied and contented life and will be sincerely missed by his family and many, many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at CITY CHURCH, 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.