RICHLAND CENTER - Leland Jewett, 83, of Richland Center died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He was born on Sept. 25, 1936, in Willow Township the son of Floyd and Erma (Phillips) Jewett. Lee attended West Lima High School for three years before the family moved to Sextonville and he graduated from Ithaca High School in 1955. He worked at several small cheese factories and also did construction work. On May 2, 1959, Lee was united in marriage to Beverly Rice, and they had four children, Randy, Greg, Sherry, and Lindy. Lee worked at Foremost Farms in Richland Center for 35 years. He loved to hunt, fish, and go bowling, which he did in several different leagues.
Lee is survived by his wife, Beverly of Viroqua;
Four children, Randy (Kim) Jewett of Richland Center,
Greg (Terri) Jewett of Montfort,
Sherry (Gordy) Poad of Lone Rock,
Lindy (Tom) Gronemus of Viroqua;
Seven grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Nehmer of Marshfield,
Aaron (fiancé Laura) Jewett of Cottage Grove,
Holly Poad of Lone Rock,
Lacey Poad of Lone Rock,
Jenna (Tyler) Tollefson of Belleville,
Ross Caygill of Montfort,
Reed Caygill of Montfort;
Great-grandchildren, Addison and Gavin Nehmer, Raelynn Ragsdale, Jack and Rhett Tollefson;
Brother, Robert (Judith) Jewett of Wausaukee;
Sister, Karen (Allen) Cockroft of Sextonville;
Brother-in-law, Manley Bird of Sextonville;
Sister-in-law, Gloria Jewett of Glenco, Minn.;
Many other relatives and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Lynn Jewett; brothers and sisters, Lorraine Dray, Carmen Bird, Marvin ‘Red’ Jewett and Ruth Joachim.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel. Burial will be held in the Sextonville Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. The family suggests memorials in Lee’s name be directed to Schmitt Woodland Hills. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com