PARDEEVILLE - Gordon “Gordy” Allen Jewell, 83, of Pardeeville, formerly of Lodi, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg.
He was born on July 10, 1936, in Stevens Point, Wis., the son of Leonard and Lucy (Felchowski) Jewell. He was married May 17, 1981, to the former, Patricia Pacl.
As a young man, Gordon served in the United States Army in Germany during the negotiations of the end of the Korean Conflict. He was a chosen few to drive a three-star general during his station in Germany, which he proudly talked about to the last days of this life. He was also a caring, proud father and grandfather who lived life to the fullest. His presence was often felt by his towering figure from a cowboy hat down to his boots. Gordon’s booming laugh only reiterated his fun-loving, generous spirit, which will forever reverberate in the memories of those who knew him well. He is known for his perpetual smile, his tenacity for perfection (and cleanliness), and his hard-working ethics. Gordon gave not only to those he loved but to perfect strangers without expecting anything in return. While Gordon was a mechanic by trade, he wore so many other hats such as carpenter, electrician, landscaper, artist, the list is endless. He was also known for his curling skills in his early years and later as a competitive bowler. Gordon and his wife Patricia loved to travel and to care for their horses. It was a good trail to ride.
Gordon was survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughter, Julie (Ronald) Ziegler; grandsons, Robert, Jacob, Thomas (Lauren) and David; step-granddaughters, Crystal, Deanna (Matthew), and Danita; sisters, Ethel and Diana. He was also survived by the mother of his daughter, Audrey (Fleishauer) Jewell. Gordon is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and his sister-in-law, Linda (John).
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Charles “Chuck”, brother-in-law, Byron, and nephew, Brian.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary/St. Faustina Catholic Church in Pardeeville with Father Mark Miller presiding. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. A reception will follow the service with interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portage. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
