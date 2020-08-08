Jevens, Kenneth Sterling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE — Kenneth Sterling Jevens, age 88, of Waunakee, passed away at home, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. He was born on Sept. 20, 1931, in Madison, the son of Leonard and Coral (Sigurson) Jevens.

Kenneth graduated from Madison East High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was united in marriage to Nancy Habich on Aug. 28, 1954, in Madison.

Over the years, Kenneth worked for various employers, including Rayovac, Addressograph Multigraph, Service Suppliers, The Kidney Foundation and Dorn Hardware. Kenneth was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and collecting military memorabilia.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy; children, Sandra (Joe) Burgus of Pardeeville, Sterling Jevens of Mount Horeb, Steven Jevens of Minneapolis, Minn., and Susan Jevens of Blue Mounds; granddaughter, Heather (Andrew) Schoenfeld; great-grandson, Jackson Schoenfeld; step-grandchildren, Alan (Dawn) Burgus and Julie (Jerry) Hernan; and great-step-grandchildren, Sawyer and Gahren Hernan. He was preceded in death by his parents.