SUN PRAIRIE - Jean E. Jesse passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the age of 92 years.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Elmer; children Mary (Joe) Hovel, Patricia Jesse, and Jim Jesse; grandchildren Mary Jo (Jack) Hedenberg, Rachel Hovel and Mark Hovel; great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Michael Hedenberg; and sister Dolores East. Jean is preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, Wis., 53590, with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the church only. Jean will be brought to her place of rest at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.
The family would like to express its thanks to the Sun Prairie Health Care Center for the exceptional care and kindness to Jean and her family during their stay.
Memorials are appreciated to the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance, 3330 University Ave, #300, Madison, Wis., 53705.
