Try 1 month for 99¢

OCONOMOWOC—James Allan Jesse passed away on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. He was born on July 19, 1945, in Nekoosa, Wis.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon (Kautzer) Jesse of Oconomowoc; daughter, Laura Krause (Nicholas) of Weston; two sons, Michael and Nicholas Jesse of Oconomowoc; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Kaitlyn Krause; and sister, Patricia Gadow (John) of Madison; plus other relatives.

Jim was a Vietnam War veteran and a long time employee of Milwaukee Insurance Company.

Funeral services will be held at PAGENKOPF FUNERAL HOME, in Oconomowoc, on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m., with a service at 1:30 p.m. Jim will be interred at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery at a later date.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local Boy/Girl Scout organization or local youth soccer association.

Celebrate
the life of: Jesse, James Allan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.