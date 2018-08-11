OCONOMOWOC—James Allan Jesse passed away on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. He was born on July 19, 1945, in Nekoosa, Wis.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon (Kautzer) Jesse of Oconomowoc; daughter, Laura Krause (Nicholas) of Weston; two sons, Michael and Nicholas Jesse of Oconomowoc; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Kaitlyn Krause; and sister, Patricia Gadow (John) of Madison; plus other relatives.
Jim was a Vietnam War veteran and a long time employee of Milwaukee Insurance Company.
Funeral services will be held at PAGENKOPF FUNERAL HOME, in Oconomowoc, on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m., with a service at 1:30 p.m. Jim will be interred at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local Boy/Girl Scout organization or local youth soccer association.