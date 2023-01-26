May 4, 1933—Jan. 24, 2023

POYNETTE—Jerran D. Hanson, age 89, of Poynette, WI, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023.

Jerran was born on May 4, 1933, in Madison, the son of Barton and Lucille Hanson. He graduated from Madison Central High School in 1951. Jerry worked in Special Delivery for the U.S. Post Office in Madison for 37 years, retiring on September 1, 1992.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alice; four children: Greg, Dave, Jay (Vicki) and Lisa (Gerry Roche); five grandchildren: Jason, Cameron, Michelle Roche, Delany and Madison; two siblings: John and Beverly Block.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Rev. David Juhl officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice. No flowers please.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.