Jerome Francis Sternat

Aug. 4, 1932 - Aug. 7, 2023

MAYVILLE - Jerome Francis Sternat, 91, of Mayville, WI, passed away on August 7, 2023, at Marvin Manor Assisted Living in Waupun.

He was born on August 4, 1932, in LeRoy, WI, to the late Rudolf and Irene (Rost) Sternat. Jerry was united in marriage to Barbara Kohli on September 4, 1956. Barbara preceded him in death. Later, Jerry was united in marriage to Darlene Sterr on August 24, 2002.

Jerry was a hardworking and skilled individual who loved working with his hands. He had a passion for building birdhouses and enjoyed being outdoors. Whether it was mowing his lawn on his John Deere lawnmower, reading history books, or cheering for the Brewers and Packers, Jerry found joy in the simple pleasures of life.

He was also an avid fisherman, carpenter, and enjoyed hunting deer and ducks. Additionally, Jerry coached little league baseball, sharing his love for the sport with younger generations.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene Sterr; and his children: Bruce (Kay) Sternat of Oshkosh and John Sternat of Beaver Dam. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Mary Jane Sternat, Patty Sternat, and Caroline Sternat.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Barbara (Kohli) Sternat. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Merlin, Rudolf, Jr., Earl, Arnold, and Norbert Sternat, and his sisters: Elaine (Sternat) Geschke and Eunice (Sternat) Krivonak.

Although Jerry was drafted into the Army at the end of the Korean War, he did not see active duty. His commitment to serving his country was admirable.

In his professional life, Jerry was raised on the family farm outside of LeRoy, where he learned all aspects of farming. He later worked at Mayville Metal for 30 years as a Maintenance Mechanic.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville, WI on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Fr. Sergio Lizama presiding. Visitation will be held at church TODAY Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Following the service, Jerry will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Oshkosh Family Inc.

Jerry will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His dedication, love for nature, and passion for his hobbies will be remembered fondly by those who knew him.

The family would like to thank everyone who was involved with Jerry's care, especially the staffs at Marvin Manor, Oshkosh Family, Inc. and Generations Hospice.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com