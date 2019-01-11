WISCONSIN DELLS—Jerry Jermier age 70, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at the St. Clare Hospice House, Baraboo, after a brief but hard fought battle with cancer.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. CECILIA’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with Father James Murphy celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church on Monday from 4:30 to 7 p.m., and on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance will be given to the Wisconsin Dells Parks and Recreation/Jenkins Park Renovation Fund. This is a little, obscure, hidden gem of a park overlooking the Upper Wisconsin River that was special and very dear to Jerry for many years.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884