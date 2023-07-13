Jerald A. Schaalma

Aug. 10, 1967 - July 10, 2023

JUNEAU - Jerald A. Schaalma, 55, of Juneau passed away July 10, 2023 at home surrounded by family.

Jerry was born to Alfred and Barbara (Hammann) Schaalma on August 10, 1967 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and graduated Dodgeland High School in 1985. On December 13, 1986 he was united in marriage to Brenda L. Yerges at St. John Lutheran Church Waterloo, Wisconsin.

He worked as a farm hand right out of high school then moved onto driving milk truck and then driving over-the-road, which he always wanted to do. Jerry was a volunteer firefighter for the City of Juneau, a job that he loved, because he gave back to his community. Jerry was also member of St. John Lutheran Church Juneau, WI.

Jerry enjoyed being around dirt racing from a young age and started with helping friends. When he turned 26, he made the decision to start racing, thus his number was 26s. Jerry enjoyed spending quality time with family either at home or at the race track always encouraging and cheering on their accomplishments.

Jerry will be deeply missed by: Brenda wife, Jay Schaalma (Cierra) son – Arie and Chloe (granddaughters) of Juneau, Erin Schuster (Jessy) daughter – Ayden, Jayden and Brayden (grandsons) of Juneau. Barbara Schaalma (mother) of Beaver dam, Jean Schaalma (sister) of Beaver Dam, Joel (Melissa) Schaalma (brother) of Juneau, Jennifer Rabehl (sister) of Beaver Dam and Janice Smith (sister) of Juneau. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2009 and grandparents and other family members.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Rev. David Brandt and Rev. Nicolas Mount will officiate. Interment will take place St. John's Cemetery in Juneau.

In lieu of flowers donations can be in memory of Jerry Schaalma to the City of Juneau Fire Department or St. John's Lutheran Church Juneau, WI.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.