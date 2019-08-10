MADISON—Jennifer “Jenny” Jepson, 57, passed away on July 30, 2019 after a valiant battle with Non-Hodgkin’s T-cell Lymphoma. Raised in Madison, Wis., Jenny was a record-setting track star during her time at Madison West High School. She graduated with a degree in Art Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she also ran track. Jenny went on to inspire thousands of students throughout her career teaching art at Jackson and Jefferson Elementary schools in Manitowoc, Wis., and in the Wisconsin Heights School District in Black Earth and Mazomanie, Wis. She also worked at the Manitowoc YMCA for nearly two decades as a fitness instructor.
Jenny was a consummate artist in many media, including paint, clay, linocut, decoupage, weaving and welding. However, her most beloved works of art were her three children: Jake, JohnMark, and Ellie. She often said the best thing she did in life, and the thing she was best at, was being a mom. She was also an amazing “Gigi” to her darling grandson, Theo.
In her final year, she resided in Denver, Colo. in blissful matrimony with her devoted and dashing husband, Daniel Jepson. While in Denver, she loved living a few blocks away from her sister and best friend, Anne.
Vivacious, spunky, and charismatic, she had a way of making those around her feel appreciated and accepted. A loyal friend, selfless teacher, eloquent activist, creative artist, loving mother, free-spirited feminist, patient companion, jelly bean connoisseur-the list of descriptors for Jenny is infinite. She always encouraged those around her to be grateful for every day spent on this beautiful earth.
Jenny is survived by her husband, Daniel Jepson of Denver, Colo.; her mother, Barbara Fanelli Miller of Madison, Wis.; her father, James Miller (Linda Taplick) of Madison, Wis.; her sister, Anne (Christopher) Weiland of Denver, Colo.; her sonss Jake Fisher (Ashley Check) of Madison, Wis. and JohnMark (Lesley) Fisher of Washington, DC, her daughter Ellie Fisher (Amanda Klusmeyer) of Madison, Wis.; and her grandson, Theo Fisher. She was preceded in death by her brother, Greg.
A colorful celebration of Jenny’s life will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the T-cell Leukemia Lymphoma Foundation (www.tcllfoundation.org), where 100% of donations fund research and development. The family would like to express gratitude to the gracious and caring staff at the Carbone Cancer Center of UW Health in Madison, Wis. along with staff at the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, Colo.