EDGERTON / STOUGHTON - Alice Jenson, age 95, of Stoughton, formerly of Edgerton, died on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Milestone Assisted Living, Stoughton. She was born on Jan. 28, 1923, at the Edgerton Hospital, the daughter of Adolph and Christie (Braaten) Starum, and was raised on the family farm in Christiana Township, Dane County. After graduation from High School, she attended and graduated from Groves Barnhardt Business College in Madison. She married John G. Jenson on May 25, 1945, at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2008.
Alice worked for Wisconsin Tobacco Growers for years and was also a bookkeeper for numerous companies. Lastly she worked for the Social Security Administration Office in Janesville until her retirement. She was a gracious host and was well known for her baking, especially cookies and Norwegian foods.
Alice is survived by her son, Wayne Jenson of Madison; special niece, Kathy Howard and her children: Aaron (Erika) Howard, Missy Howard, Brittany (Issac) Moen and Kyle Moen; and numerous other nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; cousins and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters; Helen Arneson and Belle Starum.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, with the Rev. Eric Jelinek officiating. Burial will be at East Koshkonong Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials to be made in Alice's name to Heartland Hospice or Central Lutheran Church. For on-line guestbook and condolences, www.apfelfuneral.com.