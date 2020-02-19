Jensen, Rosemary Katherine (Eiling)

MADISON - Rosemary Katherine (Eiling) Jensen, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. She was born on Dec. 4, 1923, and raised in Highland, Wis., to her parents Frank and Gertrude Winkers Eiling. Rosemary was happily married to Wilbur Henry Jensen for 63 years, having spent 20 years living by Madison's Lake Edge Park, and 40+ years on the shores of Lake Kegonsa.

Rosemary worked for the Madison Parks Department as custodian to Lake Edge Park and also at the Wisconsin Cheeseman. After retirement she worked for 20 years selling crafts at local fairs. Rosemary loved flowers, crafting, baking anything chocolate, and most especially her large, loving family.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Judy (Jerry Williams), Sandy (Steve Kahl), Mike Jensen (Cyndi), and Jeff Jensen; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Magdalen (Pat) Hennessey; and brother, Harold Eiling.

A funeral service will be held at WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1911 Koshkonong Rd., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, with a luncheon to follow at church. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Rosemary’s name to Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Research Institute or West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Rosemary’s family would like to give a special thank you to the caring staff at McFarland Villa and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

