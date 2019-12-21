Jensen, Martin J.

APPLETON/MADISON/MARSHALL - Martin J. Jensen, age 81, passed away at his home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Martin was born on Sept. 17, 1938, to Noble and Elsie (Spiedel) Jensen. He studied mathematics and physics at Lawrence University. Martin loved music and played in many bands including Big Daddy and the Digs, The Rockin’ 50s, and too many to mention. He loved to play his guitar and recorded his own songs.
Martin is survived by his wife, Marylee; children, David, Stanton (Karen), Steven (Dussadee), Mark (Sarah), and Scott (Erica); grandchildren, Ashley and Aaron; great granddaughter, Melanie. He is further survived by other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Hartwig's Waterloo Diner, 111 N. Monroe Street, Waterloo, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
A special thanks to Scott and Erica for their care and support of Marty. The family would also like to thank the staff of Cartwell Palliative Care and Agrace Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
1:00PM-3:00PM
111 North Monroe Street
Waterloo, WI 53594