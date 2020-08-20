Jensen, Jane Margaret

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Jane Margaret Jensen left this world peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020. She had recently celebrated her 87th birthday at Agrace Hospice Center, where she resided these past several months.

Jane was delivered by midwife, at home, above her father's cheese factory in Lakewood, Wis. She married Elmo Chris Jensen, who was serving in the Air Force. Their four children were born while they were stationed at various locations in the US and Japan. Her love for travel continued throughout her life. She later divorced, which in the early 60s was frowned upon, an adversity she faced head-on and raised four children while being a single parent.

After divorcing, she began working as an executive assistant for US Senator Proxmire. Following that she worked for Governor Knowles on his Council for Home and Family. Her interest in politics led to her run for Dane County Clerk in 1966, as a Democrat. She lost by only 500 votes in the most populated county in the state.