DUBUQUE—James “Jim” Jensen, 91, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Dubuque Specialty Care with family members by his side.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Grand View United Methodist Church located at 3342 John Wesley Drive in Dubuque, Iowa, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Rev. Tom Shinkle will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster, Wis. A luncheon will be served immediately after the burial service at the Lancaster Country Club.
Arrangements are entrusted to EGELHOF, SIEGERT & CASPER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque.