Jensen, Eileen E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON - Eileen E. Jensen, age 97, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison. She was born on Nov. 22, 1922, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Raymond and Henrietta (Jorgenson) Crook. Eileen was united in marriage to Donald Jensen on Aug. 18, 1955, in Dodgeville.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Thomas) Weber; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Rebecca; a great-grandson, Logan; her sisters, Marion Olsen, Donna (Cecil) Keehn and Jane McCloud; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brothers, Dale, Dean and William Crook.

A private funeral service will be held. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road, Madison (608) 238-3434

To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.