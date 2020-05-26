Jensen, Eileen E.

Jensen, Eileen E.

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Eileen E. Jensen, age 97, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison. She was born on Nov. 22, 1922, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Raymond and Henrietta (Jorgenson) Crook. Eileen was united in marriage to Donald Jensen on Aug. 18, 1955, in Dodgeville.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Thomas) Weber; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Rebecca; a great-grandson, Logan; her sisters, Marion Olsen, Donna (Cecil) Keehn and Jane McCloud; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brothers, Dale, Dean and William Crook.

A private funeral service will be held. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Jensen, Eileen E.

Eileen E. Jensen

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics