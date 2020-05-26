Jensen, Eileen E.

MADISON - Eileen E. Jensen, age 97, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison. She was born on Nov. 22, 1922, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Raymond and Henrietta (Jorgenson) Crook. Eileen was united in marriage to Donald Jensen on Aug. 18, 1955, in Dodgeville.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Thomas) Weber; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Rebecca; a great-grandson, Logan; her sisters, Marion Olsen, Donna (Cecil) Keehn and Jane McCloud; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brothers, Dale, Dean and William Crook.
A private funeral service will be held. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.