LONE ROCK - Douglas Jay Jensen, age 34, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at the Richland Hospital. Dougie was born May 1984, the son of Theresa M. Kaul Jensen. He enjoyed his nephews, fishing, hunting, TV, balloons, and loud music.
Survivors include his mother, Theresa Jensen of Lone Rock; three sisters, Deborah (Nathan) Stiemke of Hillpoint, Diane Jensen of Lone Rock, Janet Jensen of Lone Rock; three nephews, Logan Jensen, Cole and Aaron Stiemke; several aunts and uncles, Joanne Slattery of Sauk City, Michael (Margaret) Kaul of Bear Valley, Arlene Machovec of Yuba, Eloise (Robert) Anderson of Madison, Steve (Laura) Kaul of Bear Valley, Bernadette (Mark) Hintz of Clintonville, Rita (Stephen) McCarthy of Richland Center, Marty (Sharon) Kaul of Warrens, Patrick Kaul of Avoca, Herman (Tami) Kaul of Bear Valley, Tina (Brent) McKittrick of De Soto; sister-in-law, Karen (Dan) Krueger of Sextonville; many cousins, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis and Helen Kaul; four uncles, Francis Kaul Jr., Pat Tourdot, Ken Slattery, and Ronald Machovec.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME in Richland Center. Pastor Craig Peach will officiate with burial at St. Kilian’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family.