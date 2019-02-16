OREGON - Carol Jean Jensen, age 80, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Feb. 5, 2019, at her home. She was born on June 30, 1938, the only child of Harold and Blanche Wendt of Oregon.
Carol took joy in her grandchildren, gathering family history, cooking, reading, and knitting.
Survivors include her stepchildren, Jack (Diane) Jensen of Oregon, Jill (Randy) Thompson of Monona and Jane (Jeff) Routhieaux of Oregon; grandchildren, Angie (Josh) Fassl, Lindsy (Kevin) Ewert and Dr. Zachariah (Katarena), Jacob (Katherine), Johnna and Samuel Seelman; Carol's aunt Louise; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marv Jensen; daughter, Valerie Straavaldsen; and her mother and father.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held in the summer. Online condolences can be made at www.gundersonfh.com.